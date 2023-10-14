State’s handling of Donovan Wolf murder trial put under spotlight
Defence counsel questions contention that Jeffreys Bay man deliberately set out to kill victim
While the state has withdrawn a charge of defeating the ends of justice against murder accused Donovan Wolf, arguments about the alleged planting of knives and the handling of the police investigation rage on.
Conflicting statements made by four witnesses first to the scene after Wolf shot Clyde Stuurman dead more than two years ago, coupled with allegations of improper conduct by the police and prosecution, added fuel to the defence’s belief that the state had concocted a version to bolster allegations that Wolf had hunted his victim down with the sole purpose of killing him. ..
