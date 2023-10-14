×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

State’s handling of Donovan Wolf murder trial put under spotlight

Defence counsel questions contention that Jeffreys Bay man deliberately set out to kill victim

Premium
14 October 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

While the state has withdrawn a charge of defeating the ends of justice against murder accused Donovan Wolf, arguments about the alleged planting of knives and the handling of the police investigation rage on.  

Conflicting statements made by four witnesses first to the scene after Wolf shot Clyde Stuurman dead more than two years ago, coupled with allegations of improper conduct by the police and prosecution, added fuel to the defence’s belief that the state had concocted a version to bolster allegations that Wolf had hunted his victim down with the sole purpose of killing him.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest