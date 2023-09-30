×

Mom receives chilling voice recordings minutes before daughter’s murder

‘I am going to kill both of us now’

By Devon Koen - 30 September 2023

Chilling voice recordings sent to the mother of a Salt Lake woman moments before she was allegedly killed by her husband raised alarms bells, prompting Anneline Bruintjies’ family to spring into action.

But by the time her aunt arrived at the Barends Street home which 28-year-old Anneline shared with her husband, Jason, 29, it was too late...

