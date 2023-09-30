Mom receives chilling voice recordings minutes before daughter’s murder
‘I am going to kill both of us now’
Chilling voice recordings sent to the mother of a Salt Lake woman moments before she was allegedly killed by her husband raised alarms bells, prompting Anneline Bruintjies’ family to spring into action.
But by the time her aunt arrived at the Barends Street home which 28-year-old Anneline shared with her husband, Jason, 29, it was too late...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.