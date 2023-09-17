New Brighton Art School exhibits at Target Kloof gallery
Vibrant exhibition showcases work of graduating students alongside established guest artists also rooted in Gqeberha’s oldest township
The New Brighton Art School exhibition now on at the Art on Target gallery in Walmer is vibrant, contemporary and dynamic — and represents a number of firsts for the visual arts scene in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The exhibition is the first public showing by the New Brighton Art School (Nebas), founded and run by acclaimed New Brighton-born artist Mxolisi Dolla Sapeta, and showcases the work of the school’s graduating students alongside established guest artists also rooted in Gqeberha’s oldest township...
