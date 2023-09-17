Closure after a break-up is overrated
Sure enough, your brain craves an authentic narrative to make sense of what happened between the two of you, especially if the break-up, disappearance or the pulling away was unexpected. No-one deserves the cruelty and hurt of being happy with someone one day, only to have the stars in their eyes remorselessly snuffed out the next day by the very person they thought they’d forever be with.
You need to know, “why?” Even if no answer will stop the tears or put an end to the pain in that moment, you still deserve answers regardless. And hopefully, your ex affords you enough respect and has enough emotional maturity to have a grown-up conversation with you...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.