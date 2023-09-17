WEATHER GURU | Which place is the windiest of them all?
I recently mentioned that September to November were statistically the windiest period of the year in Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds.
The first week of this month’s weather did not play along with the statistics, but the tide turned this week and September started living up to its reputation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.