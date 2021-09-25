Artist's bold move to finally paint full-time pays off
Gqeberha resident has work chosen to be shown at Portrait 100 exhibition
From as early as the age of 10, Tony Pietersen’s artistic attraction started slowly manifesting through his interests and hobbies.
Though he diligently pursued the passion through to art school in KwaZulu-Natal, life led him slightly off painting on a full-time basis...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.