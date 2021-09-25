Artist's bold move to finally paint full-time pays off

Gqeberha resident has work chosen to be shown at Portrait 100 exhibition

From as early as the age of 10, Tony Pietersen’s artistic attraction started slowly manifesting through his interests and hobbies.



Though he diligently pursued the passion through to art school in KwaZulu-Natal, life led him slightly off painting on a full-time basis...