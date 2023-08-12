×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Two schoolboys suspended after savage attack before class

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela and Brandon Nel - 12 August 2023

A once-energetic teenager has become a shell of himself after being savagely beaten by another schoolboy in full view of a rowdy crowd of fellow pupils.

The Grade 8 Westville Secondary School pupil has been forced to relive the trauma of being punched, kicked and trampled after it was filmed and shared on social media...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest