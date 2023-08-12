Celebrating 100 years of women in law
As the country continues to acknowledge Women’s Month, the legal fraternity is celebrating a milestone for gender equality with the centennial anniversary of women being permitted to practise law.
On April 10 1923, the Women Legal Practitioners Act was promulgated and opened the doors for women to enter the legal profession in SA. ..
