Omotoso sexually abused young woman for four years, court told
Complainant alleges pastor began molesting her when she was in grade 11
A Gqeberha woman has testified that pastor Timothy Omotoso sexually assaulted her for more than four years, starting when she was in grade 11.
Some of the alleged assaults took place as far afield as Nigeria and Israel, the woman, now 33, said...
