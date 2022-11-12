×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

FAW celebrates production milestone at Coega truck plant

Calls for more investment in auto industry as Chinese manufacturer rolls out 10,000th vehicle

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 November 2022

Eight years after starting operations in Gqeberha, Chinese vehicle brand FAW trucks reached a milestone in November, rolling out the 10,000th vehicle assembled at its plant in Coega.

With fireworks that lit up the night sky on Thursday, the company’s officials, along with local and provincial dignitaries, attended a black-tie event at the factory to toast the achievement, while looking forward to more investments from the heavy vehicle producer...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read