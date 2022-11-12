FAW celebrates production milestone at Coega truck plant
Calls for more investment in auto industry as Chinese manufacturer rolls out 10,000th vehicle
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 November 2022
Eight years after starting operations in Gqeberha, Chinese vehicle brand FAW trucks reached a milestone in November, rolling out the 10,000th vehicle assembled at its plant in Coega.
With fireworks that lit up the night sky on Thursday, the company’s officials, along with local and provincial dignitaries, attended a black-tie event at the factory to toast the achievement, while looking forward to more investments from the heavy vehicle producer...
