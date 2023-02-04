×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

The forgotten history of Forest Hill’s plague hospital and cemetery

Researcher brings to life 140-year-old story of Bay’s response to deadly infectious diseases such as smallpox and Spanish Flu

Premium
04 February 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Research into Gqebehra’s long-lost dead led an aspiring historian on a journey of discovery into the city’s history with deadly infectious diseases and where those who succumbed were buried and seemingly forgotten.

Archives and newspaper clippings, some dating back more than 140 years, brought the story of the Elizabeth Donkin psychiatric hospital to life, detailing how it was initially built to treat diseases such as smallpox and Spanish Flu...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read