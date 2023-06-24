×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

‘Dog Rose’ shines light on autism and relationship dynamics

24 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The sometimes strained relationship between mother and daughter moves from the shadows to the stage in a skilful portrayal of theatrical prowess at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. 

Dog Rose follows the lives of mother, Rose, and daughter, Nina, as they navigate life through different lenses...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read