It’s that time of the year again to shuck, run and cycle
Knysna Oyster Festival incorporates sporting, cultural events for all tastes
Premium
By Elaine King - 18 June 2023
There is a saying in this neck of the woods among locals about the year to come; after Christmas, it’s Easter, then the Knysna Oyster Festival, the summer months (September) and then it’s December all over again.
As we hurtle through time, which definitely goes quicker as you get older, the 40th Knysna Oyster Festival is two weeks away...
It’s that time of the year again to shuck, run and cycle
Knysna Oyster Festival incorporates sporting, cultural events for all tastes
There is a saying in this neck of the woods among locals about the year to come; after Christmas, it’s Easter, then the Knysna Oyster Festival, the summer months (September) and then it’s December all over again.
As we hurtle through time, which definitely goes quicker as you get older, the 40th Knysna Oyster Festival is two weeks away...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend