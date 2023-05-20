METRO MATTERS | New Brighton homes flooded with raw sewage
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 May 2023
Residents in New Brighton’s Dubula Street say they have had a week from hell after the recent rains left their yards flooded with sewage.
With faeces overflowing from drains and toilets, the residents say their rights have been violated by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality...
