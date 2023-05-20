×

Your Weekend

Makhanda dealership drives off with Renault Group of the Year award

By Weekend Post Reporter - 20 May 2023

Renault SA named Eastern Cape vehicle sales specialist Kelston Motors its 2023 Group of the Year at an awards function in Pretoria last week.

Kelston Renault in Makhanda also brought home Dealer of the Year in the micro category...

