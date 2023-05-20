×

ANC councillor demands answers on suspended Nelson Mandela Bay electricity officials

Matenjwa says faults reported by Motherwell residents not being speedily addressed due to understaffing

By Andisa Bonani - 20 May 2023

ANC councillor Bulelani Matenjwa has demanded answers about seven Nelson Mandela Bay electricity officials who have been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into corruption allegations.

Matenjwa told an energy and electricity committee meeting on Friday that the committee was in the dark about events surrounding the suspensions, which affected service delivery. ..

