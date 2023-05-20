ANC councillor demands answers on suspended Nelson Mandela Bay electricity officials
Matenjwa says faults reported by Motherwell residents not being speedily addressed due to understaffing
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 20 May 2023
ANC councillor Bulelani Matenjwa has demanded answers about seven Nelson Mandela Bay electricity officials who have been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into corruption allegations.
Matenjwa told an energy and electricity committee meeting on Friday that the committee was in the dark about events surrounding the suspensions, which affected service delivery. ..
ANC councillor demands answers on suspended Nelson Mandela Bay electricity officials
Matenjwa says faults reported by Motherwell residents not being speedily addressed due to understaffing
ANC councillor Bulelani Matenjwa has demanded answers about seven Nelson Mandela Bay electricity officials who have been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into corruption allegations.
Matenjwa told an energy and electricity committee meeting on Friday that the committee was in the dark about events surrounding the suspensions, which affected service delivery. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend