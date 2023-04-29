Gqeberha woman sails to historic global victory
Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer has won the 2022 Golden Globe Race to become the first woman to win a solo around-the-world sailing event.
After spending four months alone at sea, she crossed the finish line at Les Sables d’Olonne, in France, on Thursday night with thousands of people there to applaud her triumph...
