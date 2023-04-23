WEATHER GURU | Mood swings or season changes?
Premium
By Garth Sampson - 23 April 2023
The forecast has been spot on of late, with the terrible Easter weekend weather and then this week’s hot berg wind conditions.
Those were the easy ones, as the occur every year, like clockwork. ..
WEATHER GURU | Mood swings or season changes?
The forecast has been spot on of late, with the terrible Easter weekend weather and then this week’s hot berg wind conditions.
Those were the easy ones, as the occur every year, like clockwork. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend