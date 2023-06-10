Fight to keep Knysna island private
Concerned residents complain about noise, allege rented homes being used for ‘dirty weekends’
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe and Nomazima Nkosi - 10 June 2023
A fight is brewing at Thesen Islands, one of the most exclusive estates on the Garden Route, with allegations of rented homes being used as brothels for “dirty weekends”.
At the centre of the bitter feud is the rise of holiday accommodation platforms such as Airbnb, which has paved the way for people who could not otherwise afford to live in an area where houses can sell for a whopping R25m...
Fight to keep Knysna island private
Concerned residents complain about noise, allege rented homes being used for ‘dirty weekends’
A fight is brewing at Thesen Islands, one of the most exclusive estates on the Garden Route, with allegations of rented homes being used as brothels for “dirty weekends”.
At the centre of the bitter feud is the rise of holiday accommodation platforms such as Airbnb, which has paved the way for people who could not otherwise afford to live in an area where houses can sell for a whopping R25m...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend