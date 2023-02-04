Schotia rhinos Bonnie and Clyde killed by poachers and dehorned
By Guy Rogers - 04 February 2023
Two rhinos that survived a poaching attack at Schotia Safaris Private Game Reserve, near Nanaga, nearly 10 years ago were killed by poachers on Thursday.
After disabling the pair of male and female white rhinos in the attack, the poachers hacked off their horns with pangas before making their escape...
