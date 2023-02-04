×

Real Housewives of Gqeberha’ dishes up the drama

By Simtembile Mgidi - 04 February 2023

Mzansi has heard the “skinner”, a selected few attended the pre-screening and most were glued to their screens for Friday’s premiere — but there is still a lot of drama, tears and tantrums to come from The Real Housewives of Gqeberha. 

During an exclusive red carpet pre-screening event of the reality show at the Andante Country Wedding and Event Venue in Murray Park, the five leading ladies spilt the tea on what it was like creating the show and how much of their personalities was reflected in the script. ..

