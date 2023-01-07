Speculation mounts over ‘Real Housewives of Gqeberha’ cast
Rumours flying, but no-one has owned up yet to being one of the city’s sophisticate queens of reality
It’s already trending on social media, with producers not giving much away, but The Real Housewives of Gqeberha will air next month, and rumours are already aplenty with names being thrown about as to who these dazzling women are.
The show will be screened on Channel 103, with the cast to officially be announced on Monday...
General Reporter
