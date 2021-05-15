Four mauled by frenzied pitbull pack
Schoolboy among those injured in savage Gamble Street attack
A savage mauling by a pack of pitbulls put four people in hospital and traumatised bystanders who heard the men’s blood-curdling screams as the dogs tore into them.
One of the victims of Thursday night’s attack, Anthony Philander, is lucky to be alive after he was bitten in the face and upper body while bravely trying to save a school pupil from the four dogs. ..
