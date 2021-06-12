Devastated family fear Masixole Level, 29, could have been targeted because of his sexuality
‘Why stab him 16 times?’
Unsure if it was a robbery gone wrong or a hate crime due to his sexuality, the family of a gay Nelson Mandela Bay man are reeling in shock after he was stabbed multiple times in Kwazakhele last weekend.
Masixole Level’s body was discovered in a pool of his own blood on Sunday last week...
