Devastated family fear Masixole Level, 29, could have been targeted because of his sexuality

‘Why stab him 16 times?’

Unsure if it was a robbery gone wrong or a hate crime due to his sexuality, the family of a gay Nelson Mandela Bay man are reeling in shock after he was stabbed multiple times in Kwazakhele last weekend.



Masixole Level’s body was discovered in a pool of his own blood on Sunday last week...