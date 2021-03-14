Finding a use for old carpets when a car’s mats give up the ghost

Old cars are like a comfortable pair of jeans — one day with a shock you realise it’s already threadbare and starting to wear through in places!



Some old cars, like older VW Beetles, used to come fitted with rubber floor mats. Over time these got torn and tattered and perished — even in the case of Dolly, my 1962 Beetle which I inherited from my aunt, the original owner...

