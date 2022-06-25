REVIEW | A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Premium Annelisa Swana

Digital reporter



The Marikana, Ten Years On exhibition seeks to address questions of accountability and justice around the Marikana massacre.



Curator Zodwa Skeyi-Tutani leads a walkabout to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the massacre through the work of surviving miners, widows and photojournalists...