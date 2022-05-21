Lucia’s Khazimla Project a shining example of empowering girls

Challenging upbringing fuelled Gqeberha resident’s desire to make a difference

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



After her parents divorced when she was just seven, a Gqeberha woman had to step up and be her mother’s helper and her younger sister’s keeper.



Lucia Mtshake’s childhood was subsequently cut short as she tried finding ways to make an income and help her mother put bread on their table. ..