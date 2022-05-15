How to handle a relationship when she out-earns him

More than a third of income-generating women in SA out-earn their partners. While this is mainly credited to women economic empowerment and employment equity laws, it’s not surprising when you consider other factors. Actually, the figure is surprisingly low in our view.



There are more women in SA that finish matric, and more graduate with reputable post-matric qualifications every year than men. More women choose careers that only a few years ago were the province of men in every sector, and with this, better jobs — and better money — have become available to them...