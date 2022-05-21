Chippa to move heaven and earth against Galaxy

Striker Bienvenu Eva Nga says Chilli Boys determined to bring joy to fans

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United will do everything in their power to end their DStv Premiership season on a high note, forward Bienvenu Eva Nga says.



The Chilli Boys host relegation-threatened TS Galaxy in their PSL finale at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm)...