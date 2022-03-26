Theatre stalwart Williams to retire after 25 years at Theodor Herzl

Award-winning actress bows out as head of drama after nurturing love of arts in hundreds of youngsters

By Devon Koen -

After taking centre stage at the tender age of three, local theatre stalwart, multi-award winning actress and director Robin Williams will be hanging up her teaching robe as she prepares for retirement at the end of the year.



Originally from East London, Williams, 70, has for the past 25 years been the head of dramatic and expressive arts at Theodor Herzl High School, where she has nurtured hundreds of youngsters in the arts...