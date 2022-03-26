Fresh take as Lee pours her acting passion into different role

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



While most people in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro are used to hearing her voice in the mornings,, a multitalented radio presenter is taking her passion to the small screen after landing a role in the new M-Net series Recipes for Love and Murder.



Lee Duru, who plays the pivotal role in the drama series which aired on March 20, said she hoped to entertain her fans with a fresh take on her acting prowess, shifting from her predominately comic roles to the raw emotion expressed by her character, Grace Zihlangu...