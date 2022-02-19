Stars align for Gqeberha boytjie and Netherlands beauty queen

Jet-setting couple to wed at The Plantation today

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A humble boy from Gqeberha, a beauty queen from the Netherlands, the Tinder dating app and the Covid-19 lockdown.



Together it might sound like an odd combination, but it helped set a real-life love story in motion that will culminate in a fairytale wedding at The Plantation, in Lovemore Park, on Saturday...