Feeling the power of Zwide’s MMA champ — one punch at a time

Zwide’s Sindile Manengela set to fight in Abu Dhabi on February 25

Riaan Marais

News reporter



It’s like an electrical current runs up and down your body. It emanates from your stomach the moment you hear the bang. Then your breath is gone and you are left gasping for air.



This is what a punch to the gut feels like when you are silly enough to go up against an EFC bantamweight champion...