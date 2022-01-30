Baboons and bicycles in tranquil Nature’s Valley

There is an apocryphal Nature’s Valley story that tells of a large troop of baboons that swaggered down the Groot River Pass one day bent on some suburban plundering, only to be headed off at the bridge by the baboon monitors.

A resident described the episode to me with wry amusement.

“The troop sat on one side of the bridge and stared at the monitors, and the monitors stared back at them.

“The baboons conferred among themselves for a long while, and then one of the youngsters made a dash for it, and got through a gap.

“He scaled the nearest roof and from there he looked down at the people that had gathered, as if to say — nyah nyah you can’t catch me.”