Mountain pool magic

Evolution, Adam and Eve or both?

In truth, I would have preferred silence to enjoy the vast wash of stars above us, the caressing mountain breeze and the blessing of rest after a sweltering day hiking in the Tsitsikammas. But who was I to stifle such an important conversation?

The youngsters talked on as the breeze became a wind buffeting across the deck at the Bloukrans Hut where we had stretched ourselves out.

Debate gradually dwindled and words were whisked away like spores to pollinate the night-shrouded universe. We snuggled deeper in our sleeping bags, cocooned in the eye of our story, and slept.

There’s a point on the Bloukrans Hiking Trail about 8.5km out from the Kalander Hut where the forest canopy has closed over you and roots like pythons braid the path.

Sprays of lichen stud the rotting logs, monkey ropes dangle down and funnel-shaped toadstools, crimson wildflowers and small spiders with intricate webs pattern the gloom like jewels.

Massive yellowwood trees stretch up to patches of blue sky and, on a beautiful summer’s day, the heat and humidity are intense.