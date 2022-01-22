More name changes mooted for Eastern Cape

Committee chair warns residents to attend public meetings and have their say

By Siyamtanda Capa

Still trying to get used to saying “Gqeberha”? Then here is a surprise for you — more name changes are on the cards for the Eastern Cape.



If the proposals pass muster with the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee, then Algoa Bay could become Nelson Mandela Bay, Colchester might be known as Nukukamma, and Cradock could be renamed eNxuba, or Kaladokhwe...