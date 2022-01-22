More name changes mooted for Eastern Cape
Committee chair warns residents to attend public meetings and have their say
Still trying to get used to saying “Gqeberha”? Then here is a surprise for you — more name changes are on the cards for the Eastern Cape.
If the proposals pass muster with the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee, then Algoa Bay could become Nelson Mandela Bay, Colchester might be known as Nukukamma, and Cradock could be renamed eNxuba, or Kaladokhwe...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.