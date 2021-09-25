Down the clivia rabbit hole garden lovers go

Nursery outside Port Alfred hosting open days to share love of vibrant, indigenous bush lilies

In the heart of the Sunshine Coast, many thousands of flowering plants with more than 200 years of history are in vibrant bloom.



SA’s indigenous clivia attracts devoted followers who include Port Alfred horticulturist Anna De Wet Steyn, who runs Clivia Wonders Nursery at Riverview Farm...