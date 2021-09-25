WIN | Weekend of wine, food and fun brings zing to Addo area

A weekend of wine, food, diverse musical styles, gardens, wellness, outdoor adventures and interactive masterclasses awaits visitors to the Sundays River Valley for the Ama-Zing Addo experience over three days from October 29.



Headline music performers include entertainment icon Nataniël, alternative Afrikaans music legend Koos Kombuis, renowned classical and jazz pianist Charl du Plessis and Gqeberha a cappella quartet The Creed, while 20 of SA’s top wine estates will present tastings...