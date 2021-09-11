‘Sucker-punched’ by DA PR candidates’ list

Unhappy aspirants had fair chance to present themselves during selection process, says provincial chair

Dissent is creeping into the DA’s ranks with a handful of Nelson Mandela Bay councillor candidates furious over the order of the proportional representatives (PR) list given to the IEC.



The furore started minutes after the candidates were emailed their rankings on Monday, with messages quickly circulating on WhatsApp...