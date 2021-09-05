Upmarket cocktail bar still going strong after 16 years

Plenty of drinks specials to choose from at Humewood establishment — and the food is good too, with generous platters made for sharing

After 16 years, Finnezz Restaurant & Cocktail Bar is still bringing all the guys and gals to the Humerail yard with its famous cocktails.



The last remaining establishment in the ZZ Group (most of you will remember Balizza, Zest and Buzzbar), the upmarket cocktail bar in Humewood has weathered every storm including the Covid-19 pandemic...