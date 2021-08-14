Parents grief-stricken after two Bay toddlers drown
Tragedies spark renewed warnings on swimming pool safety
Her son was water safe, loved the water and swam with his dad on almost every hot day.
Then, one afternoon, while playing in the yard at home, he somehow landed up in the swimming pool and drowned...
