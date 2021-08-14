Your Weekend

Parents grief-stricken after two Bay toddlers drown

Tragedies spark renewed warnings on swimming pool safety

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 14 August 2021

Her son was water safe, loved the water and swam with his dad on almost every hot day.

Then, one afternoon, while playing in the yard at home, he somehow landed up in the swimming pool and drowned...

