A WORD IN THE HAND: GRIZZLE
SUE DE GROOT | Let’s not grizzle too much as we try to bear up in grisly times
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
In a recent communique from a published author, I was surprised to read the phrase “a grizzly discovery”. The discovery had to do with old bones and what the writer meant, of course, was “grisly”.
It is comforting to know that even the most worthy of wordsmiths can make mistakes, which is why publishers employ editors, and even these exalted beings can occasionally be fallible. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.