Chance for Chiefs to make history
All eyes will be at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco, when Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with favourites Al Ahly in the Total Caf Champions League final on Saturday night.
The game has been billed as a David vs Goliath as the Egyptians are nine-time winners of the continental showpiece with the Soweto giants, who had a horrid domestic season, making their first appearance in the final...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.