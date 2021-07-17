Chance for Chiefs to make history

All eyes will be at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco, when Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with favourites Al Ahly in the Total Caf Champions League final on Saturday night.



The game has been billed as a David vs Goliath as the Egyptians are nine-time winners of the continental showpiece with the Soweto giants, who had a horrid domestic season, making their first appearance in the final...