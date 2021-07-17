Ex-EFF councillor takes stand in rape case

Vena vehemently denies charge against him in Gqeberha court

PREMIUM

A complete and utter denial — that is how former Nelson Mandela Bay EFF councillor Zilindile Vena addressed the rape claim against him when he took the stand in the Gqeberha regional court on Friday.



“I never went to that room and I never raped anyone...