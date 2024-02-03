A pebble in time — and the mystery around it
Amateur naturalist challenges theory that spotted stones were from ballast of doomed Portuguese galleon Sacramento
The sharp eyes of an amateur naturalist and veteran beachcomber have shone new light on one of the Eastern Cape’s most famous shipwrecks.
Johann Stassen argues that the strange spotted “Sacramento pebbles”, long thought to have come from the ballast of the Portuguese galleon Sacramento, which sank off the then Port Elizabeth nearly 400 years ago, are nothing of the kind...
