Mother still tormented with questions about son’s death
It has been almost two years since her son’s skeletal remains were found not far from their home in Helenvale, yet Chriszelda Witbooi is no closer to finding out what really happened to her little boy.
Recolin’s remains were discovered in an open field near the family’s home nearly three months after he had gone missing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.