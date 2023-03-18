Kidnappers demand R2m ransom for Riana’s safe return
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 18 March 2023
As the elite Hawks unit of the SA Police Service concluded its second day of investigations into the mysterious kidnapping of a Gqeberha woman, there was still no sign of Riana Pretorius by Friday night.
Though two arrests have been made and police confirmed a ransom demand of R2m, the whereabouts of biokineticist Pretorius, 26, remain unknown...
Kidnappers demand R2m ransom for Riana’s safe return
As the elite Hawks unit of the SA Police Service concluded its second day of investigations into the mysterious kidnapping of a Gqeberha woman, there was still no sign of Riana Pretorius by Friday night.
Though two arrests have been made and police confirmed a ransom demand of R2m, the whereabouts of biokineticist Pretorius, 26, remain unknown...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend