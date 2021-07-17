Chilling murder of taxi boss stuns industry

Thursday’s hit-style killing in Gqeberha caught on CCTV footage

PREMIUM

The hit-style killing of Uncedo Service Taxi Association leader Diki Zamani in Gqeberha this week has left the industry reeling in shock.



Though the motive for murder is still being investigated, industry leaders have ruled out taxi violence, saying there were no known problems that could have led to someone ordering a hit on the Njoli taxi rank chair...