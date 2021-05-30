Manager learns from her dad to take over pack house logistics

She grew up watching her dad work the land and when the time came for Nomfundo Mpahla to step into her own, she took the leap and volunteered to run an old, run-down pack house.



Ripplemead pack house is now a R55m state-of-the-art fully automated facility that was handed over to three farmers by the Eastern Cape government in 2018...