VIDEO | Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Lack of land tenure hampers bids to secure loans for upgrades

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 30 May 2021

They have worked the land for three decades, but have yet to see any title deeds.

Without these, black citrus farmers in Fort Beaufort and Peddie are facing an uphill battle trying to get bank loans to carry out upgrades on their land...

CITRUS FARMERS
